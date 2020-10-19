BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.74. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.