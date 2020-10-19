BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 234,157 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,628,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 266,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

