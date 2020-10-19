Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research analysts have commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

BHR remained flat at $$2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. 8,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,652. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

