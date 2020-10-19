Brokerages Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.51. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,641,000 after acquiring an additional 393,632 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,854. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

