Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $20.33

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,239 shares of company stock worth $65,815. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,029. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.