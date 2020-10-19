Brokerages Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT at $36.90

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLFNF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

