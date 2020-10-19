Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) PT at C$12.41

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSK shares. TD Securities set a C$15.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE PSK traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.70. 313,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.74%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

