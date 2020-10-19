Brokerages Set Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) Target Price at C$4.86

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.86.

Several research firms have commented on TEV. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

TSE TEV traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.05. 12,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,903. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44. The company has a market cap of $231.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.62.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

