Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,575 ($20.58) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,672.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,597.27. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.97%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

