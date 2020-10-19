Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 83.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,387,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after acquiring an additional 631,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 25.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,259,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,589,000 after acquiring an additional 251,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 72.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

PYPL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.51. The stock had a trading volume of 156,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

