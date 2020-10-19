Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. 516,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,025,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

