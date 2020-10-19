Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $2,498,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 29,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.