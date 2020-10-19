Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

VZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.78. 396,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,875,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

