Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.86. 206,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,674,399. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

