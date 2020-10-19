Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.80. 137,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,045,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

