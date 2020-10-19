Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 160,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.