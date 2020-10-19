Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 115.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $29.37. 59,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,628. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

