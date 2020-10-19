Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,106,000 after purchasing an additional 543,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,171,000 after buying an additional 250,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 210,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.