Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.00. 1,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,938.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.06. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

