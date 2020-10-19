Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in McDonald's by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 28.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

McDonald's stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,410. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

