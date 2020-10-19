Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,350 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $37.28. 86,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

