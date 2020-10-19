Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

