Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.72.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.50. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

