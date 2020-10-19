Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 113.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,761,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,893,000 after purchasing an additional 935,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $33,875,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,853,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 715,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,328. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.