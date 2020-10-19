Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 873,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 609,747 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 597,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 386,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,141,907. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

