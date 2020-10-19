Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Anthem by 35.8% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 143.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 153.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 62.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.13. 24,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day moving average is $268.63. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.79.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

