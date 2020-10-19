Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kroger by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $11,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. 83,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,908,049. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $453,570.00. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,131. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

