BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.57.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $486,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.