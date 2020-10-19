BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.57.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.93 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.