Canaccord Genuity Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:DPM traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.13. 704,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.16. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 326.77.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$217.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0777888 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$382,501.00. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total value of C$101,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,577. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,200 shares of company stock valued at $942,294.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.