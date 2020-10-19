Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,636 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,685. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

