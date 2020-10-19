Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.02. 93,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

