Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.