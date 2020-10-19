Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.07. The company had a trading volume of 422,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

