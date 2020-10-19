Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.50. 286,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,238,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

