Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,327 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. 623,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,025,189. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

