Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 608,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,549,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

