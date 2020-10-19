Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Shares of HD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,287. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

