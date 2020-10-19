Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,182,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,719,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

