Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.74. 26,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,157. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89.

