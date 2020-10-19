Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.67. The company had a trading volume of 135,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

