Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,936,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,938,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.29. 252,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,066,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average is $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

