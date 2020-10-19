Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 211,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.