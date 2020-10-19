Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 641 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $126.07. 112,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.