Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.54. 35,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit