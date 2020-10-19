Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.54. 35,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

