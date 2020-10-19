Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.11

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Cardano has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $466.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Coinbe, Cryptohub and ABCC. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00027573 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004918 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018957 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.01185573 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Binance, ABCC, Coinnest, HitBTC, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bittrex, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Coinbe, Huobi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

