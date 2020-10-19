Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,137 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.64.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,234. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 34.64 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.