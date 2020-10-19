Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.28. 6,973,908 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

