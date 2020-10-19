Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.43. 2,514,159 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.