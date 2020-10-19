Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 308,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,867. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.